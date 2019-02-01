New Sinnoh Evolutions & Pokemon Added to Pokemon Go

New Sinnoh evolutions and Pokemon have been added to Pokemon Go, according to an in-game message and a blog post from Niantic.

The world of Pokémon GO is evolving—literally. Starting today, you’ll be able to use a Sinnoh Stone to evolve Lickitung into Lickilicky, Tangela into Tangrowth, and more! Learn more: https://t.co/5vnvBZj75D pic.twitter.com/8Tiq3YxH2N — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 31, 2019

Starting today, you’ll be able to evolve certain Pokemon into a new evolutionary form using the Sinnoh Stone. A full list of evolutions now in the game are below:

Lickitung -> Lickilicky

Tangela -> Tangrowth

Yanma -> Yanmega

Aipom -> Ambipom

Kirlia -> Gallade

Snorunt -> Froslass

Note: Unlike in the main games, Kirlia can evolve into either Gardevoir or Gallade regardless of gender. You use the Sinnoh Stone to evolve into Gallade.

The other Sinnoh evolution seen in the photo above, Mamoswine, will be introduced to the game with the next Community Day on Feb. 16, according to our previous report.

Magnezone and Probopass are still unavailable.

In addition, brand new Pokemon such as Cranidos and Shieldon have appeared in the wild, according to Niantic. New Pokemon have also been added to Eggs, which may include Mime Jr., Bonsly and Happiny as seen in the photo above, though they haven’t been confirmed to have been added to the game yet.

According to Pokemon Go Hub, Combee has also been added to the game. This means that its evolution, Vespiquen, should be included as well. Other users have replied with their findings.

Here’s a list of the brand new Pokemon added to the game:

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Combee

Vespiquen

Glameow

Purugly

Finneon

Lumineon

The blog post also promised big changes coming to the game. Raid Bosses have become stronger and sturdier, according to Niantic. They also hinted that they’re going to rebalance certain attack moves. Plus, Pokemon will be able to learn new moves via TMs, such as Machamp now being able to know Rock Slide.

