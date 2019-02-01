New Sinnoh Evolutions & Pokemon Added to Pokemon Go

New Sinnoh evolutions and Pokemon have been added to Pokemon Go, according to an in-game message and a blog post from Niantic.
Starting today, you’ll be able to evolve certain Pokemon into a new evolutionary form using the Sinnoh Stone. A full list of evolutions now in the game are below:
Lickitung -> Lickilicky
Tangela -> Tangrowth
Yanma -> Yanmega
Aipom -> Ambipom
Kirlia -> Gallade
Snorunt -> Froslass
Note: Unlike in the main games, Kirlia can evolve into either Gardevoir or Gallade regardless of gender. You use the Sinnoh Stone to evolve into Gallade.
The other Sinnoh evolution seen in the photo above, Mamoswine, will be introduced to the game with the next Community Day on Feb. 16, according to our previous report.
Magnezone and Probopass are still unavailable.
In addition, brand new Pokemon such as Cranidos and Shieldon have appeared in the wild, according to Niantic. New Pokemon have also been added to Eggs, which may include Mime Jr., Bonsly and Happiny as seen in the photo above, though they haven’t been confirmed to have been added to the game yet.
According to Pokemon Go Hub, Combee has also been added to the game. This means that its evolution, Vespiquen, should be included as well. Other users have replied with their findings.
Here’s a list of the brand new Pokemon added to the game:
Cranidos
Rampardos
Shieldon
Bastiodon
Combee
Vespiquen
Glameow
Purugly
Finneon
Lumineon
The blog post also promised big changes coming to the game. Raid Bosses have become stronger and sturdier, according to Niantic. They also hinted that they’re going to rebalance certain attack moves. Plus, Pokemon will be able to learn new moves via TMs, such as Machamp now being able to know Rock Slide.
