Here is Niobe Labs Location in Destiny 2

The next round of content during the Season of the Forge is here and players will need to do some problem solving if they want to access the new dungeon. Dubbed “Niobe Labs,” this is the second three-man dungeon available for players to try, however, the actual activity is locked off until a puzzle is completed by the Destiny 2 community.

To find the entrance of the Niobe Labs, go to the EDZ and head towards the Sojourner’s Camp in the south. You will need to cross the bridge and go through the tunnel that’s connected to the Outskirts. Once you get to Sojourner’s Camp, look for a metal bridge that is missing the middle. Go across this and head to your left until you see a large cave entrance. Enter this and follow the path until you reach a large room full of Fallen.

This is where many suspect the main entrance to the Niobe Labs will be. However, like the other forges, there are hidden glyphs all over this area. Currently, fireteams are racing to see who will be the World’s First and unlock this dungeon. Once the puzzle is completed, the Bergusia Forge will be available for everyone to enjoy.

Unless you are planning to try and complete this challenging puzzle, we recommend just waiting a day or so until someone finishes it. Even if you do need the code to unlock Niobe Labs, players will have at least saved you a headache and solved the order.

