How to Get the Obsidian Crystal in Destiny 2

With most of Black Armory’s content released, players are still working on unlocking the new Destiny 2 Exotic weapons that released alongside Niobe Labs. While the Jotunn is just a random drop from the Berguisa Forge, the Izanagi’s Burden is a little more involved. Part of a very long quest that has you completing all sorts of activities, one step can be quite challenging for users to finish.

After you complete the Black Armory Key Mold and unlock the Mysterious Box, Ada-1 will give you an Unidentified Frame. This part of the quest asks the player to obtain an Obsidian Crystal from a rare bounty. You can only get rare Black Armory Bounties from turning in completed Daily Black Armory Bounties or as a drop from the forges.

The latter is very rare and unreliable, so to get this rare bounty we recommend just completing every bounty Ada-1 offers. It may take a bit of time, but once you get a rare bounty you will have two weeks to complete it before it expires. After you turn the rare bounty in, you will be given an Obsidian Crystal and can move onto the next step of the quest.

This part will take a bit of time, so just keep finishing her daily bounties until one appears. This is the only way to obtain the Obsidian Crystal, so get out there and start grinding, Guardian!

