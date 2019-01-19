Pokemon Go Feebas Research List & Time Frame

Limited time Field Research tasks in Pokemon Go will earn you encounters with Feebas.

The following research tasks will let you have one encounter with one Feebas each, according to users on The SilphRoad Subreddit as well as Pokemon Go Hub. Spin PokeStops within the special time frame to get them and you can complete them at any time. You may also get a shiny Feebas, according to Niantic.

Make 10 Great Throws

Hatch 1 Egg

Make 15 Nice Throws

Earn a Candy While Walking With Your Buddy Pokemon

Here are the times the research tasks will be available, according to Niantic:

Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: Jan. 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas and Greenland: Jan. 19, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8)

Asia-Pacific: Jan. 20, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

As Feebas is hard to find, this is a great opportunity to catch them so you can evolve one into the strong and majestic Milolic.

For a full list of Field Research tasks for January, click here.

For more Pokemon Go news, guides and more, check out Heavy.

See also: