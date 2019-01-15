Pokemon Go’s Hoenn event has new research focusing on Pokemon from the Hoenn region.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have found the field research tasks and their rewards. More tasks will be added as they are discovered.

Here’s the Pokemon Go Hoenn event research list:

Evolve 3 Wurmple – Trapinch

Hatch 2 Eggs – Nosepass

Catch 10 Zigzagoon or Taillow – 1,000 Stardust

The Hoenn event lasts from now until Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m. PST, according to The Pokemon Company. During this time, Hoenn region Pokemon will be more common in the wild and in 7 km eggs. You can encounter shiny Zigzagoon and Taillow too. Kyogre and Groudon will appear in Raid Battles. If you evolve Shroomish into Breloom, it will learn the move Grass Knot which it can’t learn normally according to GamePress. On top of that, there will be new Style Shop items styled after the villains of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

