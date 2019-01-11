10 Ragnarok M: Eternal Love Beginner Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The bright and bubbly world of Rune Midgard has returned!

And as a brand new avatar in the latest mobile MMORPG Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, you’ll get to spend plenty of time in its vast kingdom. There’s so many wonderful locales to explore, small (and massive!) monsters to do battle with, other live players to fight alongside, items to collect, and missions to complete. As far as mobile MMORPG’s go, Ragnarok M: Eternal Love currently stands tall as the biggest and best one out there. To make sure your time spent within Rune Midgard is extremely beneficial, we made sure to craft this beginner tips guide.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Ragnarok M: Eternal Love:

1. It’s Time to Choose a Class!

• Once you finally boot up the game and log-in, you have a major decision to make – which character class do you want to go with? You can choose from among the following – Hunter, Priest, Blacksmith, Wizard, Knight, and Assassin. The Knight and Blacksmith archetypes are good beginner classes since they’re quite useful in the area of pure strength. The Assassin class is preferable if you’re looking to wield a swift warrior during battle. Mage wielders should set their sights on selecting the Wizard class – a Wizard-based character has the ability to deal big damage to multiple targets with crowd control spells. Support-minded players should run with the Priest class – every party needs a Healer after all. As for the Hunter, players who like to stick with ranged warriors should select this character class.

• As you level up, you’ll acquire points that can be used to upgrade your character’s stats. It’s always best if you prioritize upgrading the stats your class is weak in over the ones he/she is already strong in. But of course, you’ll want to put some points towards those strong stat areas from time to time. Once you reach level 10, you’ll get to choose which job type your character can stick to. Make your way to the Adventurer’s League HQ once the time comes to do so. Speak to every job-based character in that location before you make your next major decision. Once you’ve chosen your job and completed the ensuing combat test, you’ll get access to Job Skills hereafter. Leveling up means you’ll also get your hands on the points that can be used to unlock and upgrade those aforementioned Job Skills.

2. Farm for Experience in the Starting Area

• As soon as you make your way to the starting area of the game, test out your combat prowess for a while. The first few missions you set out to do will push you towards easy battles, so look at these tasks as mere tutorial goals that you need to accomplish. Make your way around the forest locale you start out in and take down the weaker set of enemies you’ll encounter. Doing so will help your character quickly gain a few levels (the missions you complete should also help you acquire new levels).

3. Focus on Completing Your Main Missions and Other Assorted Tasks in One Area

• There’s three types of missions you’ll take on. You’ll know which kind of mission you’re about to head into depending on the color associated with the quest giver – Daily Quests (Blue), Main Story Quests (Red), and Side Quests (Green). Daily Quests are self-explanatory – they tend to award you with the most experience and items. Speaking of missions, you should concentrate on completing all of the ones present in an area before moving on to the next location.

• Main Story Quests push the game’s plot along and usually reward your character with plenty of experience and Zeny. And finally, Side Quests help unlock some of the game’s other features and mechanics. To easily make your way to a selected mission, tap on any one of them on the right side tab. Then tap on the map to open it so you can tap on the main point of interest your current mission is located. Your character will automatically make their way there.

4. Keep Tabs on Your Combat Time

• One of the main abilities tied to your character that you need to pay attention to is their Combat Time. You’re only allotted a certain amount of Combat Time each day – every portion of that time is put towards the minutes you spend taking down monsters. Once you’ve reached the full Combat Time limit, the amount of experience you gain and item acquisition rate for certain goods drops exponentially. Be wise with your Combat Time usage by mainly taking down missions and spending whatever time you have left over to farm for experience. Click on the “i” icon next to the Combat Time meter to learn even more about the finer details tied to it.

5. What’s Inside the Bag?

• There’s a lot of things to keep track of inside your bag, such as equipment, consumables, crafting materials, and your currently equipped pet. One of the main items you’ll grow to appreciate is the Growth Pack. For every ten levels your character gains, you’ll acquire a new Growth Pack set that gifts your character with plenty of useful goodies. Take a trip to Prontera to claim it from Meenu (you can head here to pick up your Pre-Registration Gift as well). So once your character reaches level 10, 20, 30 and so on, take a peek inside your bag to see what new Growth Pack items await you.

6. Whip Out Your Camera!

• You’ll eventually get the chance to pick up a camera by completing a certain mission for it while in Prontera. Once you obtain it, you should regularly use it to document your journey. This entails taking selfies of yourself when you enter a new location.

• Taking beneficial pics also means snapping a pic every time you encounter a new enemy type. Chances are these photo taking opportunities are already being asked of you within the picture taking section of your Adventure Handbook anyways. You’ll get plenty of experience due to your photo taking mastery. You can whip out your camera by heading into the “More” options tab.

7. Hook Up With a Party and Join a Guild

• By clicking on the “More” tab, you’ll spot the “MVP” option. This tab showcases the tougher creatures you can choose to take on in battle. Upon defeat, MVP’s drop a lot of useful items (you can repeatedly farm them for goods and experience since they refresh after a while).

• MVP’s aren’t the type of enemies you want to take on solo, however. It’s always worth attaching yourself to the strongest and most varied party in the area if you want to have any chance at taking down an MVP. Hooking up with an active guild should help you find reliable party members to fight alongside, too. A daily task you should adopt for this game is hooking up with a party and completing a few missions with your trustworthy allies.

8. Always Keep a Big Collection of Potions and Wings on Deck

• The main types of items you can gain from completing missions and by purchasing them from merchants are Potions and Wings. You’ll always want to stay stocked up on Red, Blue, White etc. Potions, plus Butterfly Wings and Fly Wings. Potions expectedly heal you or restore your SP. If you run out of potions and are near death, you can use a Butterfly Wing to transport your character to your last save spot to quickly get you out of trouble. The same tactic works if you choose to use a Fly Wing – these wings whisk you off to a random location on the map.

9. Crack Open Your Adventure Handbook From Time to Time

• After selecting your first job, you’ll get to take on a mission that helps you get your hands on the Adventure Handbook. You’ll just need to speak with a certain NPC near the Adventuring Hall. The Adventure Handbook keeps tabs of everything you do, such as the monsters you encounter, the pets you’ve acquired, the pics you’ve taken etc. The Adventure Handbook is located within the “More” menu.

• The Personal Resume section within your Adventure Handbook is pretty much the game’s Achievements system. The Adventure Experience points you gain from fulfilling those Achievements can be put towards unlocking Adventure Skills. You can find the NPC you buy these skills from in the top right section of Prontera. Be sure to purchase the “Combat Skill I” and “Large Backpack” Adventure Skills first.

10. Stock Up on Some Zeny!

• Zeny is the main source of currency you’ll collect in order to purchase goods from the game’s many merchants. You’ll most definitely want to spend them on food items, which can then be consumed in order to boost your character’s stats for a limited time. Food Shops will end up being a super valuable asset over time. Getting your hands on Zeny can be done in a myriad of ways, such as:

– killing monsters, especially MVP’s

– completing all sorts of missions

– fulfilling the requirements asked of you by Mission Board requests

– selling the gear you no longer need

– acquiring Monster Cards and selling them (you’ll need to kill the same monster repeatedly if you want to get your hands on their card)

– participating in the weekly Endless Tower event

– sending your Pets out on Pet Adventures

– clearing Time Rifts

– create a second and third character on the same account to accomplish each of the aforementioned tasks

