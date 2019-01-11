Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition Announced for MTG

Wizard of the Coast has officially announced that Ravnica Allegiance will receive a Mythic Edition version. Revealed on today’s DailyMTG, Wizard of the Coast’s Blake Rasmussen explained that this special variation of the Ravnica Allegiance set will feature 8 full art, foil Planeswalkers and 24 packs of the new set.

Priced at a whopping $249.99, you can purchase this set when it goes live on Hasbro’s eBay store on January 24. Rasmussen explains that the company acknowledges the poor launch of the last Mythic Edition and aims to improve the purchasing experience. There is a limit of 2 sets per customer and expect a “smoother buying experience for anyone who attempts to purchase the product.”

We reached out to Wizards of the Coast about this product’s availability and if they could give us any info about the exact quantity of the Mythic Edition. They got back to us with this official statement:

Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition is a premium, limited edition product that will have quantities distributed similar to Guilds of Ravnica Mythic Edition. It should be noted that Guilds of Ravnica Mythic Edition availability was split between Grand Prix and online sales. Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition’s full allocation is being sold through the Hasbro ebay store, which should result in a better buying experience for most customers.

The item will go on sale at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET and is available internationally for the first time. Here are the 8 Planeswalkers that will come with the Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition:

Karn, Scion of Urza

Tamiyo, the Moon Sage

Sorin Markov

Jaya Ballard

Ajani, Mentor of Heroes

Dack Fayden

Domri, Chaos Bringer

Kaya, Orzov Usurper

Given how rocky the previous launch went, all eyes are on Wizards of the Coast to see if they can improve. While this is certainly a great gift for collectors, the collection of Planeswalkers may not entice players outside of Standard. There’s no doubt the full art Sorin Markov looks gorgeous, but $249.99 is a high price – especially if you only want a few of the cards. However, if you are a Magic: The Gathering collector then this set is a must-have.

See Also