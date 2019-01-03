MTG Ravnica Allegiance Spoiler Round Up (January 3, 2019)

Another day of spoilers for Magic: The Gathering’s newest set Ravnica Allegiance have arrived. With the guild-focused set releasing at the end of the month, many of the new cards revolve around five distinct factions. These are the Red/Green Gruul, Blue/White Azorious, White/Black Orzhov, Red/Black Rakdos, and Blue/Green Simic.

Below is every major Ravnica Allegiance card spoiled. We will update this list as new cards are rolled out throughout the day.

Amplifire

Ravager Wurm

Seraph of the Scales

Growth-Chamber Guardian

Spawn of Mayhem

Teysa Karlov

Skarrgan Hellkite

Wilderness Reclamation

Judith, the Scourge Diva

Depose / Deploy

Rakdos, the Showstopper

Precognitive Perception

End Raze Forerunners

Prime Speaker Vannifer

Looking over the cards revealed today, some really stand out and a one will certainly become a Commander staple. Orzhov fans got treated to Teysa Karlov who will certainly be a dominating force. Her ability to copy a triggered ability that centers around something dying is very abusable. There are a ton of cards throughout Magic’s history that offer a ton of value one a creature dies such as Gravepact.

Ravager Wurm will certainly make a name for itself in Standard and Seraph of the Scales seems like a nightmare to play against. However, it’s Wilderness Reclamation that rises above the other cards today. Not only is this card an Uncommon, but it’s cheap to cast and offers a ton of value. If there was ever a reason for Bant control decks to make a return it’s Wilderness Reclamation. We also expect this to be a “must have” for any Commander player.

