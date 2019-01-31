10 Re-Legion Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

This may be a twisted dream, but there are folks out there who’d like to run their own cult.

There’s a weird fascination surrounding those individuals who wish to become a religious figure and rule over their own loyal followers. Instead of living out that power fantasy in real life, you’re much better off embracing it in video game form. Re-Legion lets players step into the role of a Great Prophet as they build up an army of believers. You and your collection of zealots must do battle against dangerous corporations while bringing in new followers to the cause. This developer curated tips guide will help you on your path to the promised land!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Re-Legion.

1. Converting Non-Believers

• You can’t create a Cult without believers! Followers are your primary basic resource, so you’ll need to focus on converting as many citizens as possible. You can do it by yourself as the Prophet one by one or by using your special ability, Sermon, which allows you to convert all citizens within range. This ability costs Faith points, which can be spent on abilities or upgrading your Followers, and has a long cooldown. So plan ahead and be strategic with its usage.

2. Delegate Duties, Grow Your Cult

• Your Prophet has powerful abilities for converting citizens, but a wise Prophet doesn’t do everything alone. Upgrade some of your Followers to Preachers to help grow your ranks. These evangelists can convert citizens in your name, letting you save time while using your Prophet elsewhere on the battlefield. It’s a good idea to leave two or three Preachers behind and let them slowly convert lost souls while you’re fighting against heretics, giving you a steady supply of reinforcements.

3. Resources: Faith and Money

• Besides believers, the most important resources are Faith and CryptoCredits, which allow you to upgrade units and use special abilities. Two buildings provide these resources: the Altar (for Faith) and CryptoBank (for CryptoCredits). It’s best to take control over those buildings as soon as you discover them. Connect two or three Worshipers to an Altar and two or three Hackers to a CryptoBank to ensure a steady flow of resources to grow and improve your Cult’s strength.

4. Variety is the Spice of Life, and Cults!

• You can’t win every battle using only Fanatics, even if you would have hundreds of them. Wise Prophets learn to diversify their Cult’s unit composition to maximize effectiveness. You should invest in melee units, but also ranged fighters as well. Mix Worshipers in among your Followers so they can heal wounded Cultists.

5. Watch Out for Yourself

• You may be a powerful Prophet, but you’re not invincible. Your death on the battlefield isn’t final, as you can resurrect using expensive clones or by possessing a body of one of your Followers, but it will take valuable time and resources. During that time your leaderless troops could lose a battle, wiping out big portions of your cult and your ability to generate resources. Sometimes it’s better to support your units from a distance instead of diving headfirst into battle.

6. Protect Your Sanctuary

• Only a fool sends all their troops into a fight, especially if doing so leaves your Sanctuary unprotected! The Sanctuary is your Cult’s most important building and if it’s destroyed, your crusade will end. Wise Prophets always leave defensive forces around their Sanctuary. Wiser Prophets will also protect Temples and CryptoBanks to ensure a safe and secure flow of Faith and CryptoCredits.

7. Protect the Flock: Watch Out for Enemy Preachers

• Enemy heretics are always trying to grow their ranks and have units of their own like your Preachers. As basic units, most of your Followers are lost souls that could easily be converted to another blasphemous religion if you aren’t careful. To prepare for this, be sure to have some of your own Preachers amongst the Cult – they can re-convert your units and even convert enemies’ heretical Followers.

8. Retreat and Ambush

• You never know what may hide around the corner — perhaps you’re walking your Cultists into an ambush! Your Cult may grow during each mission, but don’t treat your units as totally expendable. Wise Prophets know when a hasty retreat is the best course of action to minimize their losses. Wiser Prophets will have a counter-ambush ready to wipe out any pursuing heretics.

9. Clean Up the Streets: Drug Dealers, CEOs, and Blasphemers

• Alongside your CryptoBank, Drug Dealers and CEOs can be a valuable source of CryptoCredits when discovered. They’re evil people full of greed and lust, plus they’re directly responsible for the sad state of society. The streets will be safer without them, so kill them and put their money to better use (such as supporting your cause, for instance).

• Also, you should keep your eyes out for false prophets known as Blasphemers. Their words are poison, so be sure to silence them before they spread blasphemy amongst your Followers. Killing them will protect your Cult and reward you with additional Faith.

10. Convert Quietly and Unleash Deadly Confessors

• No good leader relies solely on senseless violence. Brute force is a powerful tool, but not always the right one for the job. Sometimes a silent approach may be the best path forward – that’s where you’ll need Confessors. These deadly Cultists can turn on special camouflage that renders them invisible until they attack enemy units.

• There’s nothing more satisfying than having your Confessors appear behind enemy lines and catch them by surprise, leaving blasphemers in disarray and giving your army the advantage they need to win the battle. A true leader knows when they need to be strong and when they need to be clever.

