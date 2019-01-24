Where to Find the Spade Key in Resident Evil 2 Remake

There are a lot of secrets hidden in Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 and uncovering everything can be quite tricky. One of the first challenges players will face are all the locked doors in the RCPD. Even though some of the rooms are open, quite a few require you to use a specific key to enter. Since the doors are tied to either a Club or Spades symbol, users will need to discover the corresponding key.

You can find the Spade Key on the third floor of the RCPD in the room with the mannequin and destroyed wall. Once you are in this room, the Spade Key can be found on the desk, so make sure you have some room in your inventory first. This is a critical item and it’s required if you want to progress through Resident Evil 2’s story.

Keep in mind, you won’t be able to get the Spade Key until you’ve met Marvin Branagh and allowed to freely explore the RCPD. Once you have the Spade Key, keep it in your inventory until you’ve unlocked every door in the building with this symbol. After they have been unlocked, the door will always be open, so there’s no need to keep the key on you.

Resident Evil 2 will let the player know once every door is unlocked with a specific key via a red checkmark that appears next to them in your inventory. After this shows up you can just put that key in your inventory and free up some space.

