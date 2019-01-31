How to Get The Long Goodbye Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2

There are a ton of weapons in Destiny 2, but some of the rarest are tied to the different Nightfalls. One of these weapons is The Long Goodbye, which is an energy sniper rifle. Unlockable only by completing a specific Nightfall, this is one of the best PvE Legendary snipers in the entire game.

The Long Goodbye is a random weapon that can drop from the chest at the end of the Insight Terminus Nightfall. This gun cannot be obtained any other way so you will need to grind the Insight Terminus when it’s on the Nightfall rotation. Because of this, it can be exceedingly rare since there are a lot of different Strikes that could be available over the one specifically tied to The Long Goodbye.

Thankfully, Bungie has implemented “bad luck” protection for this activity. What this means is, your odds of getting this weapon at the end of the Nightfall increases everytime you don’t get it. Additionally, if you have achieved a higher score than 100,000 you’ll have a greater chance of this dropping.

Once you have exceeded 100,000 points at least once, we recommend removing all the modifiers except Heavyweight and the elemental singe of your choosing. This will allow you to rapidly burn through the bosses health bar and any foes that try to kill you. Remember, you only need to pass the bonus point threshold once, so don’t worry about hitting 100,000 every single time.

Given The Long Goodbye can drop with the Fourth Time’s the Charm perk, we highly recommend grinding for this gun. It’s an exceptional Legendary sniper rifle and easily outclasses other weapons in this archetype. With a bit of luck and some patience, you’ll be rocking this weapon in no time!

