Thorn Confirmed to Return in Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter

We are one day away from the last major piece of Destiny 2’s Black Armory content dropping. To commemorate the return of The Last Word Exotic Hand Cannon, Bungie released a trailer showcasing this firearm. While the majority of this video focused on the new hand cannon, we got a surprise announcement that Thorn will be coming back as well.

Tied to the upcoming Season of the Drifter, Thorn is the counterpart to The Last Word. This poison-afflicting hand cannon became infamous among the Destiny community thanks to its potent killing ability. A Crucible favorite, the Thorn had to be nerfed due to how dominating it was in most PvP modes.

A hero's weapon makes its triumphant return. Prepare to add the Last Word to your holster when The Draw Exotic quest goes live 1/29. pic.twitter.com/8DjyE17jPi — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) January 28, 2019

The Thorn coming back certainly makes sense, especially since we’ve been learning about this gun, its wielder, and their connection to the mysterious Drifter since Forsaken dropped in September. How or when exactly we will be able to obtain this hand cannon is unknown, but it is confirmed to be tied to the upcoming Season of the Drifter which starts sometime in March.

With this reveal, Thorn becomes the second poison-based weapon introduced into Destiny 2. While many believed Le Monarque toom Thorn’s place, it appears Bungie isn’t done letting players poison their enemies. It will be interesting to see what changes have been made to Thorn and how it slots into PvP meta. With Ace of Spades comfortably sitting at the top of the best Exotic Hand Cannon, Thorn has a lot to prove when Jokers Wild drops.

