All Upcoming Racing Games of 2019

2018 offered a nice variety of off-road and on-road racers. The open-world locales of Forza Horizon 4 took gamers on a beautiful journey across the United Kingdom. Onrush flipped the genre on its head by focusing on team racing goals and throwing in some destruction to make that unique experience more worthwhile. And The Crew 2 transported aspiring racers all over America in cars, boats, and even planes. Alongside those releases were your traditional racing games that pushed gamers to cross the finish line in the fastest completion time possible.

Come 2019, a new batch of awesome racers will take over the track. Here’s a full list of the year’s upcoming racing games you need to keep an eye on.

Trials Rising

Developers: RedLynx, Ubisoft Kiev

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: February 26

Anyone who’s ever played a Trials game knows what to expect – physics-based zaniness, wild motorcycle stunts, and tough obstacle-laden tracks. Trials Rising looks to offer all of those things and more in a new entry that’s looking to up the ante. Now you’ll go on a global adventure and brave the dangers of tracks placed within the Eiffel Tower and even Mount Everest. A new mode called “Tandem Bike” will let another player join your mayhem filled playthroughs as one of you controls the balance of the bike while the other handles its power. If you’re looking for some single-player madness and a nice dose of local multiplayer insanity, Trials Rising should fit the bill quite nicely.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: Codemasters

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: February 26

For those looking for some dirt road filled rallying and rallycross racing, Dirt Rally 2.0 is set to give you what you desire. Codemasters knows a thing or two about crafting quality racers, which is why they’re bringing their genre expertise to the next entry in the Colin McRae Rally racing game franchise. Dirt Rally 2.0 will take players all over the globe as they look to become the best racer to ever hit the (dirt) road. Fans in the know can look forward to seeing their favorite vehicles and tracks from the FIA World Rallycross Championship during their Dirt Rally 2.0 excursion. With improvements to the “My Team” mode and tutorials, experts and beginners alike will be able to experience the best that this rally racer has to offer.

Team Sonic Racing

Developer: Sumo Digital

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: May 21

Sumo Digital is doing things a bit differently this time around. Instead of offering the Sega fanbase a third Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing, the development studio is going all in on Sonic and his furry friends. Team Sonic Racing pretty much takes the team concept introduced in Sonic Heroes and adds cars to the bright and bubbly mix.

All the usual aspects of kart racers are present and accounted for here – boost panels, weapons flying everywhere, and cute quips from everyone on the track. Each character is attached to a different class, which adds an extra layer of strategy to your team construction before each race. Team Sonic Racing offers up 21 tracks in total, which means you’ll have plenty of opportunities to tear up the road as the blue hedgehog and his assorted cast.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Developer: Beenox

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: June 21

Activision has been on fire when it comes to remakes of classic platformers. Crash Bandicoot was first up, followed by Spyro the Dragon’s platforming comeback. Now Crash is getting another big return with the much anticipated release of a Crash Team Racing remake. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled completely revamps the game’s original visuals and makes them shine brighter than ever before.

All the classic characters, tracks, and modes you’ve come to love from the original make their return alongside the much-requested addition of online multiplayer. Gaming’s favorite orange marsupial is getting even more shine these days. With the release of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, it looks like he’ll stay on people’s minds all summer long.

