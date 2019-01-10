Triple XP For Troopers Begins in Star Wars Battlefront 2

Last week in Star Wars Battlefront 2 the heroes and villains received triple XP but now it’s time for the troopers to shine.

Beginning later today at 6 p.m. EST and running until January 14 at 12 a.m. EST troopers and reinforcements will be receiving triple XP in Blast, Strike and Extraction. If you’ve ever been looking for a time to level your troopers now would definitely be the time.

The holidays just wrapped up so it’s possible a lot of new players just came into the game and are looking for a quick way to gain XP for all of their characters and classes.

The month of January is kind to new players as three events are scheduled where triple XP is handed out. The heroes and villains bonus XP event has already come and gone but we still have this one and a later one for starfighters.

Later this month we’ll be seeing the introduction of Count Dooku while we can look forward to Anakin Skywalker in February. A new community transmission highlighing Count Dooku can be expected later this month which will open the floodgates with information about him.

EA and DICE have remained tight-lipped about what content comes after that but there is confirmed to be more coming after everything on the current iteration of the roadmap wraps up.

One major talking point that is being looked at is lightsaber combat. The current iteration of lightsaber content leaves a lot to be desired and with more lightsaber-wielding heroes coming to the game than ever this problem has become as prominent as ever. We do know a rework of sorts is in the mix but we don’t know the changes as of yet.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

See Also: