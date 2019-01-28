How to Upgrade Keyblades in Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 is finally here, so it’s time to take up your Keyblades and fight back the Heartless. Like previous installments, Sora wields a powerful weapon known as a Keyblade. Capable of dealing tremendous damage, these blades possess a variety of different abilities such as transforming into pistols or a giant hammer. While these have base stats, you will want to make sure to upgrade your Keyblades as the game progresses.

The only place you can upgrade Keyblades at is the Moogle Shops found across each world. These can be found either in Twilight Town or near save points in other levels. Once you interact with the Moogle Shop go down to the Workshop tab. From here you access the Keyblade Forge which is where you can upgrade and enhance different weapons you’ve acquired.

In order to actually upgrade these weapons, you’ll need crafting materials which can find in chests, exploring the world, by turning in postcards, earned after battles, or by purchasing them from the Moogle Shops. There are a lot of different materials and you can see what is needed for an upgrade in the bottom box. Each Keyblade can be upgraded a total of 10 times, so we suggest only spending your resources on a Keyblade you really like – especially early on.

It will take a fair amount of time to get your Keyblade to level 10 and we found that you really only need about one upgrade per world. Kingdom Hearts 3 doesn’t have a steep difficulty spike anywhere so you can improve your weapons at a slow and steady pace.

