Wargroove: Release Date, Cross-Play & More

It has been a long time coming but Wargroove has finally been given a release date.
This Advance Wars spiritual successor has turned a lot of heads and looks to be the next indie darling. That series has been dormant for over a decade now but fans will have a chance to experience what they have been missing soon.
Here’s what you need to know about Wargroove.
Wargroove Release Date
Wargroove was finally given a release date in a recent Nintendo Indie Highlights video. Players can expect to get their hands on the title beginning February 1.
Pre-purchases and pre-loads are available right now so you’re able to have the game ready to go at launch.
Of course, you can always to wait to buy it the day of release since it’s not a very big download.
Curiously, the PS4 version doesn’t seem to have a definitive release date locked down so stay tuned for that.
Does Wargroove Have Cross-Play?
Fans might be excited to hear Wargroove will have full cross-play support with friends on other platforms.
This means whether you’re on PC, Nintendo Switch or Xbox One you will be able to play together with your friends.
This is a cool thing to see and it will open the door to a lot of custom maps to try together with friends.
Although the PS4 release doesn’t seem to be anywhere in sight we can only imagine it won’t have cross-play once it inevitably comes out.
Recent games on PS4 such as Rocket League and Fortnite have adopted cross-play but those seem to be the exception rather than the rule.
Wargroove Features
Here’s the description of Wargroove:
- Choose from one of 12+ Commanders from 4 warring factions – the Cherrystone Kingdom, Heavensong Empire, Felheim Legion, and Floran Tribes
- Strategically use your Commander’s unique “groove” ability to sway the battle in your favour
- Battle your way through the Campaign Mode to discover the story and motivations behind each faction
- Challenge your friends to local and online multiplayer skirmish modes with complete rule customisation, as well as local and online competitive and co-op play
- Design and share online your own complex series of battlefields, with branching story paths using easy to master in-game map and campaign editors
- Learn more about each character you encounter through a trial of boisterous bouts in Arcade mode, fighting 5 different opponents in quick succession
- Outwit the enemy in Puzzle mode, using your strategic skills to complete tricky challenges in just ONE turn
- Discover the history and lore of the world of Wargroove and its inhabitants in the Codex, as well as handy strategy tips and rules for use in battle
- Seek out hidden in-game content and unlockables – old school style!