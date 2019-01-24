Wargroove: Release Date, Cross-Play & More

It has been a long time coming but Wargroove has finally been given a release date.

This Advance Wars spiritual successor has turned a lot of heads and looks to be the next indie darling. That series has been dormant for over a decade now but fans will have a chance to experience what they have been missing soon.

Here’s what you need to know about Wargroove.

Wargroove Release Date

Wargroove takes to the battlefield on February 1st! 🎊 You can pre-purchase and pre-download the game right NOW! https://t.co/SwUkH3KLyY 🎥 Check out the Cinematic Trailer via the @NintendoEurope #IndieHighlights Showcase:https://t.co/IeACT42NR0 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/zxdC37j3pV — ⚔️ Wargroove (@WargrooveGame) January 23, 2019

Wargroove was finally given a release date in a recent Nintendo Indie Highlights video. Players can expect to get their hands on the title beginning February 1.

Pre-purchases and pre-loads are available right now so you’re able to have the game ready to go at launch.

Of course, you can always to wait to buy it the day of release since it’s not a very big download.

Curiously, the PS4 version doesn’t seem to have a definitive release date locked down so stay tuned for that.

Does Wargroove Have Cross-Play?

Fans might be excited to hear Wargroove will have full cross-play support with friends on other platforms.

This means whether you’re on PC, Nintendo Switch or Xbox One you will be able to play together with your friends.

This is a cool thing to see and it will open the door to a lot of custom maps to try together with friends.

Although the PS4 release doesn’t seem to be anywhere in sight we can only imagine it won’t have cross-play once it inevitably comes out.

Recent games on PS4 such as Rocket League and Fortnite have adopted cross-play but those seem to be the exception rather than the rule.

Wargroove Features

