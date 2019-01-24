How to Unlock the West Office Safe in Resident Evil 2 Remake

There are a lot of puzzles to solves and zombies to kill in the Resident Evil 2 remake. If you pick Leon, the first place you will get to explore the is the Racoon City Police Depart, which is conveniently infested with ghouls. There are also quite a few safes and locked doors that you will need to open if you want to gain an advantage against the undead.

One of the first safes you are able to unlock is located in the West Office on the first floor of the RCPD. This is where you can unlock Leon’s desk to get an extended magazine for your pistol. However, our focus will be on the safe in the small office in the corner of the room. You can only get the code to this safe after you find the valve for the showers in the East Office.

After you progress through the showers, you’ll encounter your first Licker. Use Flashbangs and the shotgun/grenade launcher to quickly dispatch this foe and then enter the S.T.A.R.S. Office. Turn to your left and enter the small office to find a note that explains why the safe is in the West Office and what the combination is.

The code for the West Office Safe was: Left 9, Right 15, and Left 7. This will unlock the safe and give you another pouch to expand your inventory. We do not know if the codes are different for everyone, so if this doesn’t work then you’ll need to find the code in the S.T.A.R.S. Office. It’s recommended you go and unlock this safe since inventory space is so crucial in Resident Evil 2.

