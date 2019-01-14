Yoshi’s Crafted World: Release Date, Features & More

The Yoshi adventure that’s coming to the Switch is finally close to fruition.

Yoshi’s Crafted World was first shown off at E3 several years ago but now we’re looking at a release later this year.

Yoshi games have tended to be hit or miss with their quality but it’s hard to argue the quality of Woolly World. Here’s to hoping Nintendo is able to keep the ball rolling with Yoshi’s Crafted World.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming release of Yoshi’s Crafted World.

Yoshi’s Crafted World Release Date

Yoshi is back! Set off together when #YoshisCraftedWorld launches exclusively for #NintendoSwitch on 3/29! pic.twitter.com/94WMZd7Yfv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 9, 2019

Yoshi’s Crafted World is currently set for a release date of March 29, 2019. To coincide with the release date announcement fans were also given a small trailer to help build some excitement for the game.

So far this is the biggest game to have a release date this year so Nintendo likely has a lot riding on this title. Yoshi titles haven’t traditionally been known as system sellers but they are games Nintendo expects to do well.

Games like Pokemon, Metroid Prime and Animal Crossing are on the horizon but have no release dates so until then Yoshi is the biggest game with a concrete release date to look forward to.

Yoshi’s Crafted World Features

Yoshi titles in the past have tried to mix up the familiar formula of a Mario game by changing up the graphics or gameplay and Yoshi’s Crafted World appears to be no different.

There’s not a whole lot to share with Yoshi’s Crafted World because despite the release date being pretty close, we don’t have a ton of details. Here’s what the game page says:

Explore each stage and then find even more secrets by making your way through the stage backwards on the flip side!

Overcome varied enemies and obstacles, like Zombie Guys, Skelesaurus, Ukiki, and Monty Mole as you seek out hidden collectibles

Pass a Joy-Con™ controller to a friend for 2-player cooperative exploration

Clad Yoshi in collectible, protective, handicraft costumes as he makes his way through each stage

The main gameplay change to look forward to here is the ability to switch between the background and foreground of the map. There will be certain ways to start exploring the background of stages which will have different secrets and puzzles that need to be solved.