Is the Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition Worth It?

Anthem has just released for Origin Access Priemere members and will be available to everyone else on February 22. Unsurprisingly, there is a special edition that comes with a variety of extra content. Costing $79.99 dollars, the Legion of Dawn edition offers users the digital soundtrack, a special weapon, legendary Ranger gear piece, and a unique set of armor for each class. This is a fair amount of content, which may cause some players to wonder if the Legion of Dawn edition is worth your money.

To judge the worth of the extra content we need to separate it from the core game. Since Anthem goes for $60, this means the soundtrack and additional items are given a value of $20. The major pieces of the Legion of Dawn edition are the soundtrack, Legendary gear, and cosmetic items. Visually, the armor looks quite nice and the ornate Vinyl can be layered over other types of gear. There’s a full set for each of the four Javelins and the armor can be painted in any color available.

The weapon you get is called the Light of the Legion and it’s a pretty solid marksmen rifle. Boasting a power of 18, the rifle will recharge your shields when you empty the ammo magazine. It’s great for those starting out, but as you progress through the game you probably will find a replacement. While the gun is Legendary, we don’t suspect it will be a true endgame weapon and will most likely be discarded by many after the campaign.

There’s also a Legendary Ranger gear piece, but if you aren’t playing the Ranger right away this reward is a bit awkward. Sure it’s nice to have, but for those using the Storm, Colossus, or Interceptor there is no gear piece equivalent. Finally, the last piece of content is the soundtrack which is a nice addition for anyone who really enjoys Anthem’s score.

Yet, unless you are planning to main the Ranger and really enjoy the cosmetic items we think it’s worth passing on the Legion of Dawn edition. While the Light of the Legion rifle is a nice bonus, we’re not sure if it’s worth an additional $20. However, if you really want the soundtrack then there is certainly enough bang for your buck. Ultimately it’s up to you and what value you place on the different items offered. It’s certainly not a ripoff, but the content won’t dramatically change any aspect of Anthem if you decide to pass on it.

