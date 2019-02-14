Anthem: Release Date, Schedule, EA/Origin Access & More

The official release date of Anthem is February 22 but EA is letting players begin playing as early as tomorrow, February 15.

This can be a bit confusing when players get into a game early so we’re going to try and break it down for you as best we can.

On PC and Xbox One, there are services called Origin Access and EA Access respectively and that will allow players to get in early.

By being an EA Access or Origin Access member, players will get access to a 10-hour trial of the game beginning February 15 without having to actually purchase the game.

If you upgrade your membership to Premier for Origin Access you will get full access to the game on February 15 without the limitations of a trial. This is only available on PC.

Keep in mind that if you play Anthem through this method you do not actually own the game. This means if your subscription lapses you will lose access to Anthem unless you purchase the game.

Pre-loading is available on both Xbox One and PC right now so players are able to be ready to go once the game goes live.

Anthem will go live for Origin Access and EA Access at 10 a.m. EST on February 15.

Things will get a bit more complicated if you’re on PS4. EA Access is not currently an option for PS4 players meaning early access tends to not come to Sony’s platform all that often.

Currently, the earliest time for PS4 players to get into Anthem is February 22.

Alright, now let’s try to break it down more visually to help out.

Anthem 10-Hour Trial

Release Date: February 15, 10 a.m. EST

Platforms: Xbox One, PC

What You Need: EA Access or Origin Access

Anthem Full Game Early Access

Release Date: February 15, 10 a.m. EST

Platforms: PC

What You Need: Origin Access Premiere

Anthem Regular Release Date