Players Mass Reporting Matchmaking Delays in Apex Legends

New reports from players across all platforms are stating that they are having issues both getting past the general loading screen and matchmaking finding a game in Apex Legends. The reports began sometime earlier today, with many users taking to social media to voice their problems. Curiously enough, these problems are being reported on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, which suggest this is a server issue and not a hotfix that came for a console-specific problem.

At the time of writing this, neither Respawn or Apex Legends’ official Twitter accounts have commented on the mass wave of matchmaking issues. The CEO for Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella has also posted nothing regarding this problem.

@PlayApex Currently been stuck in a matchmaking loop and can’t get into any matches on Xbox one, any advice?? Have tried hard resets and resetting the game, trying to catch some dubs! — Jeremy Rogers (@JTRogers122) February 15, 2019

Reports from players are ranging from anywhere between 30 minutes to over an hour just to join one game. Because of how widespread the issue appears, there’s a very strong chance this has nothing to do with a user’s individual connection and is most likely a server issue on Respawns’ end. There’s also a slim chance this has to do with Origin since Anthem launched today for Origin Priemere members, but this is pretty unlikely since it’s not just a PC issue.

Anyone else having connection issues to @PlayApex ? Can't even get out of the lobby just stuck in the matchmaking then starting server then matchmaking — Fang Deemo (@TheDeemo) February 15, 2019

Because of this, all you can do at the moment is either remain in the queue until you find a game or just stop playing for a bit and come back later. Since there has been no comment by Respawn we will simply have to wait and see if the issue is corrected later today. We will continuously update this piece as new information regarding this matchmaking issue appears. Additionally, we have reached out for comment regarding these issues.

