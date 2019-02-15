Will Apex Legends Ever Have a New Map?

The newest battle royale game on the market, Apex Legends, has taken the video game world by storm by bursting onto the scene and making a huge impact.

Its initial numbers are highly impressive and it has even found a way to top Fortnite on Twitch consistently since its launch, which is no small feat.

One thing that helps a battle royale stay fresh is by implementing new things into the game whether that’s new guns, skins or even new maps.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has added new maps to the rotation while Fortnite has stayed fresh by rotating out older locations with newer ones.

Apex Legends launched with one map but since it’s such a new game, players haven’t felt burned out just yet. However, that might change going forward which might lead players to wonder if a new map will be in the pipeline.

At this moment, Respawn is focused on the one map but has not ruled out adding new maps in the future.

Here’s what it says on Apex Legends’ FAQ page:

Our focus is on the Kings Canyon map for now, but we may introduce new maps in the future.

We are still very early into the life of Apex Legends which is probably why it’s smart to focus on just one map for the time being.

The most important thing right is to ensure everything is running smoothly. Season 1 begins in March and will come with a Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass will include a mix of seasonal cosmetics along with Apex Packs. Around 100 different rewards will be offered but no Legends will be included.

A price for the Battle Pass has not yet been revealed but we’ll be sure to update you if we hear anything.

Apex Legends is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

