How to Get the Apex Legends Twitch Prime Pack for Free

New Twitch Prime loot has just become available and it is good for all of the Apex Legends fans out there.

This pack will run until April 20:

Look up, Legends – a special care package is on the way. Now through April 20, Twitch Prime members can grab an exclusive Omega Point Pathfinder skin that has our robot pal looking perfect in purple. Plus, you’ll snag a supply drop of five Apex Packs filled with cosmetics for your Legends and gear.

All of this is good for Twitch Prime members but there are some alternatives you can take to get this new loot without actually being a member. Perhaps some of the options could be helpful to you and you’ll be able to claim your loot free of charge.

We have three options that should be available to several people out there provided they haven’t already exhausted them. Any of these options will give players their coveted Twitch Prime loot.

The first option to consider is starting a free trial of Twitch Prime here. The trial lasts for 30 days so you’ll have plenty of time to claim your Apex Legends loot along with other new loot that pops up between now and 30 days.‌

Apex Legends is coming to Twitch Prime: link your account now and you’ll unlock five Apex Packs and the legendary Omega Point Pathfinder skin: https://t.co/8AlASmiDgT pic.twitter.com/DLhGrTrtyi — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 19, 2019

Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime which means your trial is actually to Amazon Prime and you get Twitch Prime as a bonus.

The next step you could take is linking your Twitch account to someone who has Amazon Prime but doesn’t actually use Twitch. All you need to do is a find a friend or family member who has an active Amazon Prime membership and link your Twitch account to theirs.

By doing this you will be able to claim all of the Twitch Prime loot and have access to all the freebies given away without actually paying for Twitch Prime yourself. Chances are you know somebody with Amazon Prime already so it doesn’t hurt to ask.

Amazon is practically a household name in this day and age and Twitch, while big and growing, isn’t quite there so many people are possibly unaware Twitch Prime is even a thing and you might be able to take advantage of that.

If you are a teenager and your parents are Amazon Prime members, you also have access to Amazon Prime for free. All you have to do is link your Twitch account to your parents’ Amazon Prime account and you will have full access to Twitch Prime.

To qualify for this you must live in the United States, be 13-17 years old and have a parent with a Prime account. You can learn more about this feature here.

Outside of these options, it doesn’t look like there are any more free options to consider so if you really want the loot you might want to think about becoming a Twitch Prime member at least for a month.

Apex Legends is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

