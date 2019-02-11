Top 5 Best Legend Squad Builds in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is the latest battle royale game taking the industry by storm thanks to its polished gunplay and unique roster of heroes. Currently, Apex Legends only allows users to play in a squad of three, which makes picking the right heroes vital. There are a lot of different combinations you can come up with and some are more effective than others.

Keep in mind, when putting this list together we focused on heroes whose abilities and general playstyle synergized well with one another. This isn’t to say other team compositions can’t and don’t work, but these are our suggestions if your squad prefers a specific type of play.

1) The Aggressives

Bloodhound

Wraith/Pathfinder

Bangalore

This is for the team that likes to always get in the middle of combat and push opponents with reckless abandoned. All of the heroes in this team have great mobility options that let them quickly pounce on an unsuspecting team and quickly take them down. Bloodhound’s vision offers key visibility, allowing the Wraith player to rapidly flank an enemy team.

Bangalore’s smoke not only acts as a great way to cover your team if they need to retreat but it combos perfectly with Bloodhound’s ultimate. When playing this team, ambushing your enemies or striking when they’re preoccupied is your best strategy. This composition is great at hitting opponents fast and hard without giving them a chance to respond.

2) The Turtles

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Caustic

For those who prefer to play defensively and a bit more passive, considering running this hero team. Caustic’s gas grenades and mines can serve as a great perimeter defense if you decide to hold up in a build or a location with a chokepoint. Additionally, you can toss a gas mine inside of Gibraltar’s shield to add an additional layer of protection if you need to pick up a friendly teammate. Plus you can throw Gibraltar’s shield around Lifeline’s care package to ensure you aren’t killed when you’re looking!

Speaking of Gibraltar, his energy bubble can be a nightmare to fight around. It can take a lot of damage and serves as a great way to quickly save your team. Combine this with Lifeline’s rapid revive and health drone to craft a very tanky team. When using this composition, use the terrain to your advantage. This squad is strongest in close quarters scenarios or in locations where they can force opponents to approach from a single direction.

3) The Beginners

Gibraltar

Bangalore

Lifeline

It’s very easy to get overwhelmed when first starting playing Apex Legends. There are a lot of different mechanics you’ll have to balance and picking out which hero to start learning can be tricky. Because of this, legends such as Lifeline, Gibraltar, and Bangalore are great starter picks since their skills are pretty easy to master.

Bangalore and Lifeline, in particular, are very beginner friendly heroes. Both have some pretty potent abilities that are very easy to use and understand. Plus, this team composition offers a nice mix of offense and defense with the added benefit of survivability.

4) The Well Rounded

Lifeline

Bloodhound/Wraith

Bangalore

Perhaps one of the most common team compositions in Apex Legends, this group has all their bases covered. Lifeline’s regeneration shield and drone provide immediate support during hectic firefights. Bangalore’s smoke allows teams to either break line of sight or push onto an entrenched team. Her airstrike also acts as a great initiator or finisher to an engagement since it deals a lot of damage.

Finally, Wriath or Bloodhound give this team some really aggressive options that allow them to scout enemy positions. While Bloodhound combos with Bangalore, Wraith’s portals can give your team some great escape options.

5) The Wildcards

Mirage

Caustic

Wraith

Do you prefer to trick, confuse, and use disorientate your opponents in the middle of a battle? With this team composition, you will be running circles around your opponents while causing chaos on the battlefield. Both Mirage and Wraith can be very difficult to pin down, especially if you have a strong understanding of how their skills synergize.

Your job on the battlefield is to annoy and confuse your opponents. This makes your team very difficult to kill since they all have ways to escape or break line of sight. When fighting, use gas traps to lockdown key chokepoints or doorways. Mirage can also lure enemies into a gas trap with a decoy or use the toxic fumes to make a speedy exit.

Wraith’s portals are especially nasty in this team composition since enemies can take her portals too. Use this to your advantage and have Caustic set up a few traps around the portal so when your foes exit they get a faceful of gas. With some creative ability use you can leave your foes broke, blind, and bedlam.

