How to Charge Your Flashlight in Metro Exodus

There are a lot of tools at Artyom’s disposal in developer 2A Games’ newest title, Metro Exodus. Along with maintaining your weapons and filters, players will need to ensure that their flashlight doesn’t run out of juice. Thankfully, charging your flashlight is fairly easy and only takes a few seconds. However, given some sections of the game absolutely demand that you use it, keeping your flashlight ready is quite important.

In order to charge your flashlight just hold down left on the D-pad until the mobile battery pack is produced. Now just pump the right trigger until the dial on the gauge goes completely to the right. This will indicate that your flashlight is fully charged and you will be free to use it at your leisure.

Remember, if you manage to grab a pair of Nightvision Goggles they will also need to be charged. These deplete your battery far quicker, so don’t use them for an extended period of time without stopping to charge. There will also be a few sections where your electronics fail to work completely. When this happens, just use your lighter until the flashlight starts working again.

Metro Exodus also gives nice visual cues for when your flashlight is in desperate need of some energy. If it starts to fade, flicker, or dim then you will know what it’s time to charge your light. This visual shift is a lot more noticeable once you get the upgraded flashlight, but make sure to keep your eyes out for it. The last thing you want is for your light to die right as a mutant is about to attack.

