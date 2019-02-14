How to Get Circuit Boards in Far Cry New Dawn

If you want to survive the dangerous world of Far Cry New Dawn then you’ll need to obtain a variety of crafting supplies. Scattered all throughout post-apocalyptic Hope County, these items are used to create weapons, vehicles, and other consumables. Some of these materials are pretty easy to come across, but others will require the player to complete specific activities. One of the rarest crafting items in Far Cry New Dawn is circuit boards which are used to create higher tier weapons.

The best way to obtain circuit boards in Far Cry New Dawn is by completing Expeditions. These out-of-state Outposts task players with securing a package and then extracting via helicopter. Completing Expeditions rewards players with a nice collection of rare crafting materials including circuit boards. You won’t get a ton of circuit boards, but it’s certainly the most consistent and easiest method.

If you prefer to stay in Montana, trading in animal skins also has a chance to net you some extra circuit boards. This is a much more inconsistent method, but if you’re out exploring the world consider grabbing any skins. Remember, animals have specific levels too, so if you plan on hunting bears or cougars make sure to bring tier 3 weapons or higher.

However, if you are really in need of circuit boards than just grind some expeditions. The aircraft carrier and abandoned bridge are by far the easiest and fastest. Just run them a few times and you should be set with all the circuits you need.

