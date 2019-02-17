How to Play Crackdown 3 Multiplayer with Friends

After being stuck in limbo for several years, Microsoft’s latest 1st-party game has finally arrived with Crackdown 3.

It may not feel like it but this is a franchise that has been around for over a decade now and it has made some fans along the way.

Crackdown has largely been a franchise that is playable by yourself but is a lot more fun if you play with friends. Crackdown 2 upped the ante by allowing 4-player co-op that in hindsight might have been a bit much.

In Crackdown 3 we see the co-op scaled back to allowing just two players but it’s still just as fun. Did we mention Crackdown 3’s campaign is fully playable co-op?

In order to play through the campaign together, you’re going to want to choose co-op campaign from the main menu.

Once you do that you’ll be able to invite a friend from your Xbox friend’s list to play with. The player will accept your invite and from there you’ll be able to get into a game together.

For multiplayer, things get a little more difficult, and by difficult, we mean impossible.

Crackdown 3 didn’t launch with the ability to play multiplayer with friends but it will be coming in an update later on. Microsoft confirmed this news with GameSpot.

“Players will soon be able to take full advantage of the Xbox platform’s Party features so they can experience the fully destructible environments in Crackdown 3 Wrecking Zone with friends,” a Microsoft spokesperson stated. “We are always looking for ways to improve our fans’ experience, and party functionality will be enabled with an upcoming title update along with our soon to be announced post-launch content.”

While this is disappointing news to those who were hoping to try the multiplayer mode with friends, we can take solace in the fact an update is on the way soon.

Crackdown 3 is available now for Xbox One and PC.