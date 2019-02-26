Dead by Daylight Releases First New Chapter Teaser

It’s almost that time again for a new chapter in Dead by Daylight which means a new killer and new survivor are both on the way.

After the lukewarm reception of the Legion with the last chapter, it appears the developers have nowhere to go but up with this new update.

The latest teaser comes in the form of an image shared on Twitter and it certainly leaves a lot to be desired if we’re to decipher anything from this.

In a time of darkness, some look for a light to follow. #DeadbyDaylight pic.twitter.com/QWOlGhSAsO — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) February 26, 2019

The caption says “In a time of darkness, some look for a light to follow,” which has led some to brighten the image but it still doesn’t look like anything is revealed from it.

This is similar to teasers we have received in the past with new chapters as the developers drip feed clues to us in hopes of us piecing them together.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what the new killer and survivor will be but this likely won’t be the last teaser we get.

The Legion didn’t have many hints leading up to release but the Spirit was heavily hinted at so we might be looking at something similar here.

In other Dead by Daylight news, in case you haven’t heard, major changes are coming to the perk Decisive Strike.

This perk is the center of a lot of controversy in the game as it essentially gives survivors a second chance at life after being caught by the killer.

BHVR has decided to nerf the perk, rather harshly, but the changes are not yet live in the game. You can read about those changes here.

Dead by Daylight is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It will also be coming to the Switch later in 2019.

