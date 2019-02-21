Dead by Daylight Severely Nerfs Decisive Strike

In Dead by Daylight, the perk Decisive Strike, introduced with Laurie Strode as part of the Halloween chapter, has become hugely divisive in the community.
The developers have said they wanted to nerf the perk but didn’t quite know how to do it. Today, they showed what will happen with the perk and those who use Decisive Strike a lot will likely find a lot to be angry about.
The perk was pretty much nuked into the ground with this nerf, essentially only protecting players from tunneled off the hook as it will now only go live after being unhooked.
We don’t have a clear idea of how this will play out in the meta but you can read about the perk below:
- Perk starts inactive: No longer usable from the start of the match on a first down.
- New condition: In a trial, any Survivor that has the perk equipped can activate and use Decisive Strike if they meet the condition – being saved from a hook or unhooking themselves.
- Decisive Strike will only stay active for 40/50/60 seconds after being unhooked. This window of opportunity (gag) gives the Survivor only a limited time frame in which to trigger the perk after escaping the hook.
- Decisive Strike skill checks will trigger during the pickup. This decision was made to help avoid dribbling and reduce the amount of time wasted for the Killer.
- The skill check area will be slightly larger to make it considerably more accessible to those who occasionally struggle with hitting skill checks.
- Stunning the Killer with Decisive Strike will result in the Killer dropping the Survivor.
- After successfully using Decisive Strike, you will immediately become the obsession. This will remove the obsession from any other player, and any perks that refer to the obsession will now refer to you.