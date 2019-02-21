Dead by Daylight Severely Nerfs Decisive Strike

In Dead by Daylight, the perk Decisive Strike, introduced with Laurie Strode as part of the Halloween chapter, has become hugely divisive in the community.

The developers have said they wanted to nerf the perk but didn’t quite know how to do it. Today, they showed what will happen with the perk and those who use Decisive Strike a lot will likely find a lot to be angry about.

The perk was pretty much nuked into the ground with this nerf, essentially only protecting players from tunneled off the hook as it will now only go live after being unhooked.

We don’t have a clear idea of how this will play out in the meta but you can read about the perk below: