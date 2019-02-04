Does The Division 2 have Cross-Play Support?

The Division 2 is perhaps one of the biggest games releasing in 2019 and it’s looking to deliver everything players wanted from the original. Boasting a robust endgame, actual PvP, and an enhanced Dark Zone, there’s a lot of content for users to enjoy. Given The Division 2 is a mainly an online game, one has to wonder if this title will feature any kind of cross-play support?

Sadly, we have confirmed that The Division 2 will have zero cross-play. During a preview that we attended, we got a chance to speak with Ubisoft Red Storm’s Terry Spier about the game. While the majority of our interview focused on the endgame content, we did get a chance to ask Spier about cross-play. He confirmed to us that there was no cross-play and did not elaborate on if they had any plans to add this in the future.

This means if you want to play with your friends, make sure to all select the same system. The Division 2 is shaping up to be a massive game, so the last thing you want is to sink a ton of hours into one version only to learn your buddies are on a different system. There will be no cross-account sharing as well so any progress you make on the PC cannot be transferred to the PS4 or Xbox One versions.