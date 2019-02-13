Fortnite Secret Skirmish Day 1 Format & Rules

The Fortnite Secret Skirmish is just around the corner and it’s boasting a $500,000 in total prizes. Broken up across two days, the first event revolves around the Duos format and the second day focuses on Solo. However, if you are unfamiliar with battle royale esports than the format then following the competition might be difficult.

To be clear, the competitors in the Secret Skirmish are not playing together in a single match. This tournament has the invited teams of two taking the fight online against random players across six Duos matches. Their goal is to obtain as many points as possible within those six matches by either winning games or getting kills.

Here is a breakdown of how points are handed out for the Day 1 Fortnite Secret Skirmish:

Eliminations

4-5 Eliminations: 1 Point

6-7 Eliminations: 2 Points

8+ Eliminations: 3 Points

Every Elimination past 8 will earn teams an additional point per kill

Placements

4th & 5th Place: 1 Point

2nd & 3rd Place: 2 Points

1st Place (Victory Royale): 3 points

Only the top 10 ranked teams will earn prizes, so obtaining as many kills as possible will be vital to a team’s success. Any type of tiebreaker will be determined by which of the tied teams have the most: Victory Royales, total eliminations, average placement, and time spent alive. If for some reason all of these are tied then the tiebreaker will be decided by a coin flip.

The Fortnite Secret Skirmish will begin February 14 at 1 p.m. PT/4 P.M. ET and runs until 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p,m. ET. There is also a special, announced event coming tomorrow after the Duos event. Details are very scarce, so make sure to tune in if you want to see what Epic has up their sleeve.