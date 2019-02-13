Fortnite Secret Skirmish Day 2 Format & Rules

Developer Epic Games’ next big Fortnite competition is just around the corner. Dubbed the “Fortnite Secret Skirmish” this event is broken up across two days. The first revolves around Duos games, with the second focused on Solo. While the two have similar rules, there are a few changes to the overall scoring. Since battle royale esports can be a bit confusing for newcomers, here’s a breakdown of the rules and format for the Fortnite Secret Skirmish’s second day.

To clarify, none of the players participating are in one match together. There’s always a chance they end up in a game against one another, but this competition is online and has them battling against random players. Instead of simply trying to claim a Victory Royale – although that is important – participants will be looking to obtain as many points as possible in the span of six Solo games. Whoever has the most points by the end of the six matches wins the Fortnite Secret Skirmish.

Here’s a breakdown of how points are handed out:

Eliminations

3-4 Eliminations: 1 Point

5-6 Eliminations: 2 Points

7+ Eliminations: 3 Points

Every elimination past 7 will earn that player an additional point per kill

Placements

4th-10th Place: 1 Point

2nd & 3rd Place: 2 Points

1st Place (Victory Royale): 3 points

Once all six matches have concluded the points will be tallied up and the top 20 will receive prizes. This format really pushes players to drop into hotly contested locations and kill as many players as possible. Given how important that 7+ kill threshold is, expect a lot of carnage during this competition.

If there ends up being a tie, then the winner will be chosen based on the number of Victory Royales, total eliminations, average placement, and time spent alive. If by some stroke of luck all of these are the same, then the tiebreaker is decided by a coin flip.

For those planning to watch the Fortnite Secret Skirmish, make sure to tune in at 1 p.m. PT/4 P.M. ET on February 15.