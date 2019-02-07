How Many Players Does Apex Legends Have?

The new hot commodity on the market is Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is a new battle royale game created by Respawn, better known as the developers of the Titanfall series.

Since the game dropped seemingly out of nowhere, there are a lot of questions with it.

Apex Legends, at the moment, only features a Trios game mode with up to 60 players. It seems likely this could change as the game grows more popular.

We’ve seen class-based games, Realm Royale, for example, launch with just a Squads playlist and then seeing it grow to allow for Duos and Solos.

As for how many concurrent players Apex Legends has, that’s a little bit harder to track down.

The game has been a hit on Twitch so far with many of the top Fortnite streamers coming over to the game since it launched. A lot of these streams are sponsored but it still seems like the streamers have been enjoying the game for the most part.

On launch day, it was announced Apex Legends broke one million unique players in under eight hours, proving that a lot of players got into the game.

Just three days after the launch, it was announced 10 million unique players tried the game out and even cracked one million concurrent players.

Whether those players stuck around or not remains to be seen but it does show the game was able to reach a lot of players.

As it stands right now, it is very easy to get into a full lobby across all platforms so that isn’t something you have to worry about.

Adding cross-play into the game seems like a matter of when, not if, so players will also have that to look forward to if they have friends split across platforms.

See which Legends reign supreme as @drdisrespect @TSM_Myth @shroud and more face off in the first Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge. It all goes down next Tuesday, February 12th, get all the details here https://t.co/ZhJpKKmQw5 pic.twitter.com/D84lrHTtMp — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 7, 2019

Respawn and EA have both doubled down on the growth of their game by already offering a tournament next week with $200,000 up for grabs.

This tournament will feature big names such as Dr Disrespect, Myth and Shroud so it’s something you won’t want to miss if you’re an avid Twitch viewer.

See Also