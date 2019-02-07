How to Add Friends in Apex Legends

The newest battle royale on the market, Apex Legends, has arguably had the smoothest launch for a multiplayer game in recent memory.

As a matter of fact, the game has been so successful that it has already cracked one million concurrent players and 10 million unique players.

A lot of this might be due to the fact that it’s free-to-play and is available on all platforms, but the point still stands.

With some many players and downloads happening, you might be wondering how to play with friends.

Apex Legends on PS4 and Xbox One are simple enough to play with friends. You just need to add players to your PS4 and Xbox One friends lists and invite them from there.

As with downloading the game, things aren’t as simple if you’re on PC.

To add friends on Apex Legends, you’ll have to do it through the Origin Launcher. This is done by installing Origin onto your PC through this link.

From there, you have the ability to look towards the top left where you’ll find the “Friends” tab. If you click that you’ll be able to type in a friend’s name and add them to your list.

Alternatively, you can launch Apex Legends and click on the button that allows you to link your Steam friend’s list.

Since Steam is easily the biggest launcher on PC, it’s possible that many of your friends you made on PC will be on that friends list.

If you link your Steam account then you’ll have that whole group of friends to choose between, making it very simple to add and invite friends.

Apex Legends can be played solo with two other players but the game really shines when you go in with a full squad of three.

Apex Legends is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

