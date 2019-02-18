How to Fly Longer in Anthem

One thing you’ll be doing a lot of in Anthem is flying around. Luckily the vistas you travel through are beautiful and flying, for the most part, works really well.

You’ll notice that the longer you flying in your Javelin, the more of a risk you run of overheating. Once you overheat your Javelin will drop to the ground and go through a short cooldown before you can fly again.

There are a couple of things you can do to prevent this from happening, which allows you to prolong your flying.

One thing that will help a lot while flying is to stay cooled. This means you should fly close to the water or go through any waterfall that you see. This will significantly boost your ability to stay in the air and actually cause you to heat a lot slower.

Another thing to do is when you’re reaching the point of overheating, dive down towards the ground and you’ll notice your bar will deplete itself. Doing this will allow your Javelin to stay airborne a lot longer.

If you feel there’s nothing you can do to lower your heat, just drop to the ground for a quick second and allow your Javelin to cool down naturally. By not completely overheating you’ll save a lot of time by skipping the cooldown and you’ll be back in the air a lot faster.

Flying is one of the common things you’ll be doing in Anthem so it’s important to know how to stay in the air as long as possible.

Do you have any more tips to help your Javelin stay airborne? Feel free to let us know in the comments.

Anthem releases officially on February 22 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

