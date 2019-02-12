5 Hyper Jam Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Hyper Jam is ready to become your next fighting game addiction.

This multiplayer arena brawler transports you to a cyberpunk-fueled world full of battle-ready warriors. Each of these futuristic combatants have access to all sorts of weapons and powerful special abilities. Managing your usage of all those assets while still trying to dodge your foes’ attacks can be pretty overwhelming. Thankfully, the developers at Bit Dragon have offered up a few helpful tips for incoming players. With this Hyper Jam guide in tow, you’ll have no problem braving the dangers of its chaotic brawls.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Hyper Jam.

1. Employ the Use of Your Parry and Be Careful on the Skyline

• You can use your parry to defend against both ranged and melee attacks, but to avoid splash damage you’ll need to dash. The Skyline arena has open edges on all sides, giving you plenty of opportunity to send your opponents flying, particularly if you have extra knockback from the Titan perk.

2. Stay in Motion and Dash When the Time is Right With a Katana in Hand

• Make sure to lead towards moving towards opponents while aiming. This is easiest when you catch them moving predictably towards a weapon or healthpack. Dashing before releasing a charged katana attack can help reach opponents who are just out of range. This works for other melee attacks as well.

3. Keep Your Eyes Peeled for Healthpacks and Manage Your Attack Mods

• Keep an eye out for healthpacks. They spawn periodically and are a great way to keep your health topped up without relying on perks. When attack mod perks such as Mind Crush come off cooldown, a special effect will appear on your character’s fist – so when you see this, try to make sure your next attack hits.

4. Be Brave During Sudden Death Situations and Figure Out How Best to Activate Your Blood Perks

• Sometimes it’s worth venturing out during sudden death to grab a weapon if you’ve got enough health to survive the trip. A reliable way to trigger blood perks (which activate when your health is low) is to pair them with Survivor, which leaves you at one point HP after an otherwise fatal hit.

5. Dash the Right Way in the Jungle and Bounce Those Rockets Back to the Opposition

• If you time it just right, you can dash across the gaps in the Jungle arena to get around faster and gain the upper hand on your opponents. You can shoot rockets out of the air, and if someone gets hit by the resultant explosion, you’ll get the credit for it.

