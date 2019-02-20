Is PS Plus Needed for Apex Legends?

The newest battle royale on the market, Apex Legends, has taken the gaming world by storm by exploding onto the scene earlier this month.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends takes a lot of what made the Titanfall series feel exciting and polished and transitioned it into a battle royale.

The result has been a consistent spot on top of Twitch with pretty much no end in sight. While it might not have the power to dethrone Twitch forever, it has shown much more of an ability to do so than battle royale games have in the past.

Apex Legends is free-to-play on PC, Xbox One and PS4 and if you’re here then you are probably wondering if you need PlayStation Plus to play the game online in PS4.

It turns out that you will not need a membership to PS Plus to play this game online. That’s a trend that is similar to how other free-to-play titles work on PS4. Games like Fortnite, Warframe, H1Z1, etc. do not require a subscription.

This means Xbox One is the only platform that requires a paid membership to play this game as PC is free to play on.

However, this doesn’t mean PS Plus is completely useless when it comes to Apex Legends. If you are a member of the service you will get a free cosmetics pack, similar to what was offered with Fortnite.

In other Apex Legends news, a new weapon called Havoc came out today and it adds the assortment of assault rifles in the game. You can read our in-depth coverage of it here.

Apex Legends is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

