5 Jaws.io Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The most vicious shark in all of Hollywood history is Jaws!

Universal’s classic thriller has made everyone who’s seen it frightful of taking a dip into the ocean. And once that trademark movie theme start playing, those same fears about a shark attack come to the surface (pun intended, obviously). The new mobile game Jaws.io lets you experience the horror of captaining a ship amongst Jaws. Plus it gives you the chance to terrorize those same ships as the massive ocean dweller. With our tips guide, you’ll have no problem reaching the top of the leaderboards during every intense Jaws.io match!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Jaws.io:

1. Sail Straight to the Corners of the Map at the Start of Every Match

• Jaws.io’s matches are all about pushing you to the number one spot on the player leaderboard. Once a match kicks off, you’ll start off as a weak ship that can easily be torn apart by Jaws. In order to ensure your survival for a bit longer, sail directly to the farther corners of the map.

• You’re more likely to come across leftover boats and teenage swimmers that you can collect in order to increase your size and score tally. These same boosters (plus other sea creatures) are present within other sections of the map, but you should seek them out once you’ve grown a bit larger. Once you’ve cleared out every item you come across in each corner of the map, set out to collect more in the other sections to further increase your boat’s size.

2. Stay Close (But Not Too Close) to Jaws in Order to Take It Down

• Once your boat’s gotten a bit bigger, you should make a beeline towards the current player who’s in control of a large version of Jaws. In order to transform into Jaws and tear up the rest of the competition, you have to land the shot that kills it. Other boats will try to take it down by peppering it with repeated shots, but the one boat that lands the final killing blow earns the right to become the killer shark.

• Just sick close to Jaws and carefully maneuver around it so it doesn’t gobble you up. Acquiring other ships and swimmers not only makes your ship bigger, it also fills your Super Shot meter. If you manage to fill it before you encounter Jaws, save it for your eventual meeting with the shark. You can probably take out Jaws with your Super Shot in one turn through this method. By the way, consider yourself a boss if you’re able to shoot down Jaws mere moments into a match and turn into one (this is totally possible, trust us). It’s so much easier to take down someone who’s Jaws is far too small to be much of a threat yet.

3. Once You Take Down Jaws and Become Jaws, It’s Time to Wreak Havoc!

• Once you’re lucky enough to finally transform into Jaws, take off into the corners of the map once again. Like the boat you had beforehand, your Jaws will start off small and have to munch on a few things in order to grow larger. Chances are high that those boats and swimmers you collected once before have returned, which means they’re ready to be consumed by your own personal shark this time.

• Perform the same booster collecting method we mentioned in the first tip and you’ll quickly ascend to the number one spot on the current player leaderboard. While you’re swimming around the map, take down any ships that get a bit too close to you. And when you’re life bar’s close to empty, use your dash to get out of trouble quickly and move towards a less crowded section of the map.

4. Check in on the Requirements Needed to Unlock New Skins

• There’s a varied collection of extra boat and Jaws skins to collect as you play through the game. A few of the boat skins are unlocked from the start, but a few of them are still locked behind certain achievements.

• Only the basic Jaws skin is playable from the very beginning, so you’ll have to complete a few achievements in order to acquire the rest. Scroll through each locked boat and Jaws skin in order to see what it takes to acquire each one. So before you hop into a new match, do a quick check on which skins you’re close to unlocking and work harder towards fulfilling the goals tied to them.

5. Sit Through Two Video Ads After Every Match

• Every time you complete a match, the game automatically shows you a quick video advertisement. While these videos may seem annoying, they’re actually beneficial to your skins unlocking progress.

• Certain skins become available once you’ve acquired enough Shark Points. And the only way to earn that currency type is by watching video ads. So once you’ve sat through the first video ad, watch another one right after it’s done. The video ad option tab should still be up once the first vid’s done, so make this a regular habit during your post-match activities.

