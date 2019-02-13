Is There New Game Plus in Metro Exodus?

The third chapter in the fan-favorite Metro series has finally arrived and it’s going to take players on a long journey through Russia. Once again following the story of Artyom, Metro Exodus sees users escaping Moscow with the hope of finding a new life outside the irradiated hellscape. During your travels, you’ll come across a lot of unique weapons and upgrades, some of which only appear near the end of the game. This might leave a few wondering if there is a New Game Plus in Metro Exodus.

Sadly, Metro Exodus does not feature a New Game Plus mode at the time of writing this. Once you finish the campaign you’ll be sent back to the main menu where you’re given the option to start a new game, visit a specific chapter, or continue. The latter simply sends you back to the end cutscene, so there’s no point in selecting that.

The chapter select also resets your progress, so if you pick an early level you’ll lose all save data from that point forward. There’s no way to just start Metro Exodus from the beginning with all your upgrades and weapons. We assume this is for balancing reasons since the ammo and supply economy is very strict. Metro Exodus really reinforces proper item management.

While there’s always a p possibility of developers adding in a New Game Plus mode, Metro Exodus players will just need to wait and see.