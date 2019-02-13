After a long drought of Nintendo news, a brand new Nintendo Direct presentation has dropped giving us news on Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Switch and much more.

Here’s the full Nintendo Direct February 2019 recap:

Mario Maker is getting a sequel with expanded features and obstacles. New items include slopes, water, teeter totters, snaking block platforms, on and off switches for blocks, and new enemies such as the sun from Super Mario Bros. 3. There’s a new theme based on Super Mario 3D World with additional items like see through warp pipes and the Cat Mario power up allowing you to scurry up walls. You can make levels that automatically scroll. The user interface seems to have been streamlined. The game is coming June 2019.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, the 1993 Game Boy classic, is getting a remake on Nintendo Switch. Graphics have been redone from the ground up but all the dungeon design is the same. The game is coming 2019.

We got a bunch of new info for Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You get to play as your own character who can choose between one of the three houses at the officer’s academy to lead. Students travel to different lands for real battle experience. Your students will live and die based on your strategy. At the academy, students can train their skills in weapons and magic. Students can also interact with each other to strengthen their bonds and support each other in the battlefield. The game has been delayed from its initial release window of spring 2019. The game will now be available July 26. The game will release with a special edition which includes an artbook, sound selection CD, steelbook case and 2020 calendar.

Astral Chain is a new game from Platinum Games. The game has you tethered to a summoned character to fight off aliens. Hideki Kamiya, the director of Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, is the supervisor of the project. Nier Auromata Designer Takahisa Taura will serve as director. The game is coming September 30.

Bayonetta 3 is still in development.

Smash Ultimate is getting a 3.0 Update this spring, but details on the update haven’t been shared. Joker is coming before April.

New Amiibo figures are on their way. Snake, Simon, Pokemon Trainer, Squirtle and Ivysaur will come in 2019.

Dragon Quest XI is coming to the Switch as a Definitive Edition. The game will feature new character-specific stories, an option for increased battle speed. You can also swap between the original soundtrack and fully orchestrated field and battle music and swap between the HD graphics and 8-bit styled graphics. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age S – Definitive Edition is coming this fall.

Meanwhile, Dragon Quest Builders 2 gets a release date of July 12 on Switch.

Speaking of classic Square Enix JRPG franchises, Final Fantasy 7 is releasing on Switch on March 26 while Final Fantasy 9 is releasing today. Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy! will release March 20.

Deltarune is coming to the Nintendo Switch after the successful launch of its predecessor, the beloved Undertale, on the platform. The game popped up out of nowhere in late 2018 and took the gaming world by storm. Chapter 1 is coming February 28 for free. The rest of the game will be available later.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order lets you play multiplayer in TV mode, four nearby Switch systems or online. Heroic camera. The game is coming summer 2019.

Oninaki is a new RPG from Square Enix and the developers of I Am Setsuna and Lost Sphear that has you travelling back and fourth from the real world to another dimension to rescue lost souls. Souls can be used in combat to grant new powers. The game is coming summer 2019.

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered is coming to Switch on May 21. The game will have features just for the Switch version such as motion aiming and touch input. The game includes Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is coming to Switch in summer 2019. The game from former Castlevania Producer Koji Igarashi launched on Kickstarter in May 2015 and raised over $5.5 million.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is coming to the Switch, bringing the psychological horror of Ninja Theory’s award-winning game to the platform. It’s coming sometime in spring 2019.

Box Boy, HAL Laboratory’s experimental puzzle platformer, is coming to the Switch with co-op levels and a brand new character. 270 stages are included, the most in any game in the series. Box Boy & Box Girl is coming April 26.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is getting an update with 2 player co-op today. 18 new challenges including five new courses will be available as paid DLC known as the Special Episode. The DLC pack can be purchased today for one challenge stage but the rest of the content will be available March 14.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas is getting new content with challenging new missions involving the rest of the Star Wolf team. Additional content was also teased including starship races and faction missions. The update is available April 2019.

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival is a party game with different minigames involving everyone’s favorite stuffed toys. It’s coming sometime in 2019.

Enjoy an RPG with fishing, farming, cooking, monster raising, and dungeon crawling with Rune Factory 4 Special available later this year. Also, Rune Factory 5 is in development.

Tetris 99 is Tetris meets Battle Royale. The game is free to download but you need a Nintendo Online subscription to play. The game is available to download later today.

New gameplay was shown off for Yoshi’s Crafted World, showing rafting, racing, and airplane flying. You can also play as a robot. You can collect new costumes that add extra protection, including a Nintendo Labo one. The game is coming March 29. A new demo is available right now.

Dead by Daylight is coming to the Switch fall 2019.

Deamon X Machina has a demo on the eShop now. The mech combat action game is coming sometime in summer 2019.

GRID Autosport brings realistic racing to the Switch in summer 2019.

Mortal Kombat 11 is still on track for a April 23 release date.

Unravel Two is coming to the Switch on March 22.

