Where to Find Outposts in Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn is full of different activities to complete, but one of the most important involves liberating Outposts. Not only do these provide a ton of valuable resources, but offer some replayability. There are a total of 10 Outposts, each of which features three separate difficulties which are indicated by the stars under their symbol on the mini-map. However, New Dawn doesn’t show their locations right away, so you’ll need to use the map if you want to locate the Outposts.

When you open up your map, any locations that have a consistent plume of smoke rising from it is an Outpost. They are all located on the bottom half of the map and any of them can be visited once you’re free to explore Far Cry New Dawn. If you can’t find them, refer to our image above that shows the location of all 10 Outposts.

Here is a complete list of every Outpost in Far Cry New Dawn:

The Chop Shop

Broken Forge

The Refinery

Signal Point

The Pantry

Sacred Lumber

Trailer Town

Empty Garden

The Watering Hole

The Island

We strongly recommend completing The Chop Shop and Signal Point first. The latter serves as a place where you can spawn a helicopter, which can make traveling around the map way easier. Remember, all of the Outposts can be scrapped for ethanol, which means that Highwaymen will retake the Outpost. All captured Outposts also serve as fast travel locations if you need to get around the world.

