How to Unlock Outrider in Call of Duty Black Ops 4 & Blackout

A new season for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has arrived and with it comes a brand new Specialist. Dubbed Outrider, this character focuses on using a bow as a weapon and surveillance equipment to take out her foes. For the Call of Duty faithful, you may recognize her unique weapon – the Sparrow bow – from its appearance in Black Ops 3. If you want to obtain Outrider right as the new season starts, you thankfully won’t have to do much.

In order to unlock Outrider in both Blackout and the regular multiplayer mode, all you have to do is reach Tier 1 of the new Operation in the Black Market. Since there are no challenges tied to tiers, all you have to do is play a few games in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. This should take about 1-2 hours for the first tier to unlock, so don’t worry about having to really grind for Outrider.

Remember, Outrider is available on PS4 first for a whole week. If you are playing on Xbox One or PC, then you can unlock Outrider on February 26. Along with Outrider, Operation Grand Heist comes with a plethora of new content including maps, locations in Blackout, characters, and cosmetics. There are also three new weapons including the Switchblade X9 SMG, Rampage shotgun, and a literal bag of money to beat people with.

Outrider’s kit has also been detailed and clearly suits those who can land precise shots on targets. Her special issue equipment is a drone called the Hawk. Once deployed it will fly into the air and begin to mark targets. This gives Outrider important information and allows her user to take down unsuspecting foes. Finally, Outrider’s special issue weapon is the Sparrow bow which now features explosive tip arrows.

If you like to fight at a distance and embrace your inner Legolas than Outrider is for you. Operation Grand Heist officially launches today on PS4.