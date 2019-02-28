How To Use the Party Assist Feature in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 8 is officially here and it’s embracing the life of the pirate. With a new season comes a wealth of new features, map changes, and items for players to try out. This time around, lava and a massive volcano have appeared which will make combat a bit trickier for users. However, one of the most intriguing features is the Party Assist mechanic, which allows you to enlist your friends to help complete challenges.

Available to everyone, you can trigger the Party Assist feature by going into the challenge menu and selecting the arrow next to the challenge of your choice. This will open up a tab with a button that says “Party Assist.” Click this and you should see light blue text appear next to the challenge stating that it’s your Party Assist. You can now join a game and have your teammates help finish the challenge of your choosing.

This works for both Daily and Weekly, so if you’re having issues with a specific challenge consider enabling this feature. Given how many challenges revolve around collecting obscure items or killing foes a certain way, having help will certainly speed things along. We strongly recommend enabling this feature if you want to finish the Fortnite challenges and unlock Battle Pass tiers as quickly as possible.

See Also