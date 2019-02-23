Pokemon Go just went live with a new Limited Research event featuring Clamperl.
The event will last from now until 2:00 p.m. PST. During the time frame, water-type Pokemon will appear more frequently, you’ll get twice the stardust for catching water-type Pokemon and Limited Research tasks will start appearing after spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops which will award you with an encounter with Clamperl. You may event get a chance to catch a shiny Clamperl.
Here is the Pokemon Go Clamperl Research List, as found by users on The Silph Road Subreddit. Each of these tasks will award you with a Clamperl and after acquiring one from a PokeStop you can complete it at any time even after the event ends.
Battle in a Gym
Battle in a Raid
Use a Super Effective Charge Move in a Gym Battle
Use three Berries to help catch Pokemon
Catch a Magikarp or Wailmer
Catch a Psyduck or Krabby
Catch five water-type Pokemon
Make five Curveball Throws
Make five nice throws
Make five nice throws in a row
Make three Great Throws
Make two Great Throws in a row
Evolve 2 water-type Pokemon
Spin 2 PokeStops
Pokemon Go also went live with a special Raid event where the Legendary Pokemon Latias will be available to fight in Raid Battles from now until March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. PST. You may also encounter its shiny variant. Developer Niantic also promised that a similar event featuring Latios will happen in the future.