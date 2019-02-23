Pokemon Go just went live with a new Limited Research event featuring Clamperl.

The event will last from now until 2:00 p.m. PST. During the time frame, water-type Pokemon will appear more frequently, you’ll get twice the stardust for catching water-type Pokemon and Limited Research tasks will start appearing after spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops which will award you with an encounter with Clamperl. You may event get a chance to catch a shiny Clamperl.

Here is the Pokemon Go Clamperl Research List, as found by users on The Silph Road Subreddit. Each of these tasks will award you with a Clamperl and after acquiring one from a PokeStop you can complete it at any time even after the event ends.

Battle in a Gym

Battle in a Raid

Use a Super Effective Charge Move in a Gym Battle Use three Berries to help catch Pokemon

Catch a Magikarp or Wailmer

Catch a Psyduck or Krabby

Catch five water-type Pokemon Make five Curveball Throws

Make five nice throws

Make five nice throws in a row

Make three Great Throws

Make two Great Throws in a row Evolve 2 water-type Pokemon

Spin 2 PokeStops

Pokemon Go also went live with a special Raid event where the Legendary Pokemon Latias will be available to fight in Raid Battles from now until March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. PST. You may also encounter its shiny variant. Developer Niantic also promised that a similar event featuring Latios will happen in the future.

