Pokemon Go Clamperl Research List

Pokemon Go just went live with a new Limited Research event featuring Clamperl.

The event will last from now until 2:00 p.m. PST. During the time frame, water-type Pokemon will appear more frequently, you’ll get twice the stardust for catching water-type Pokemon and Limited Research tasks will start appearing after spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops which will award you with an encounter with Clamperl. You may event get a chance to catch a shiny Clamperl.

Shiny Clamperl from TheSilphRoad

Here is the Pokemon Go Clamperl Research List, as found by users on The Silph Road Subreddit. Each of these tasks will award you with a Clamperl and after acquiring one from a PokeStop you can complete it at any time even after the event ends.

Battle in a Gym
Battle in a Raid
Use a Super Effective Charge Move in a Gym Battle

Use three Berries to help catch Pokemon
Catch a Magikarp or Wailmer
Catch a Psyduck or Krabby
Catch five water-type Pokemon

Make five Curveball Throws
Make five nice throws
Make five nice throws in a row
Make three Great Throws
Make two Great Throws in a row

Evolve 2 water-type Pokemon
Spin 2 PokeStops

Pokemon Go also went live with a special Raid event where the Legendary Pokemon Latias will be available to fight in Raid Battles from now until March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. PST. You may also encounter its shiny variant. Developer Niantic also promised that a similar event featuring Latios will happen in the future.

