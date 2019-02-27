Pokemon Sword & Shield Galar Region: What We Know So Far

Nintendo and Game Freak unveiled a lot of information today, February 27, about the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Pokemon title.

The new generation will be titled Pokemon Sword and Shield and those titles will be taking players to the Galar region.

We don’t yet know the names of towns that will be appearing in the region but we can confirm there will be new Pokemon and this is a region you have never seen before.

From the Pokemon Direct, we can get some idea of what to expect from the Galar Region.

From the map shown, it looks like this will certainly be the most mountainous region we’ve seen in a Pokemon title yet.

Unsheathe your sword and take up your shield! ⚔ 🛡 The world of Pokémon expands to include the Galar region in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, coming in late 2019! https://t.co/chWXMCQF39#PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/yhp441Cq56 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

Shigeru Ohmori, Director of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield gave us a little journey through the Galar Region in the Pokemon Direct and that is where all of our information is being pulled from.

The bottom part of the region will likely end up being your starter town and you will progress north through the region until you reach what appears to be the Pokemon League at the top.

Galar is a region that features craggy snow-covered mountains, thick forest, vast plains, contemporary cities and idyllic countryside.

The people and the Pokemon work together in tandem to develop the region which is something we’ve seen in other regions.

The trailer for Sword and Shield show players several of the locations and it’s certainly one of the best looking Pokemon titles we’ve seen.

In the trailer alone we can see all sorts of different areas with different types of weather, which seems to indicate we can expect rain and snow to fall on certain days.

Pokemon Sword and Shield release in late 2019 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

