Pokemon Sword & Shield Starter Pokemon

In a new Pokemon Direct that took place February 27, Nintendo and Game Freak revealed a lot about their upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Pokemon games.

The new generation, titled Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, will be releasing in late 2019 and will be a brand new Pokemon adventure in a brand new region.

This means players will have a chance to pick from three new starter Pokemon. If you’ve played Pokemon games in the past you’ll know that picking your starter is one of the toughest choices you’ll have.

Let’s just dive right into the three starters. This is everything we know so far about them based on the Pokemon Twitter page.

We do not yet know what these Pokemon will be evolving into. The three starter Pokemon include Scorbunny, Grookey and Sobble.

Scorbunny

Next up is Scorbunny, the Rabbit Pokémon! 🔥 Scorbunny is always running about, bursting with energy. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/BOPVJthZS2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

Scorbunny is the fire-type and is a Rabbit Pokemon. We don’t have a whole lot to share about how this Pokemon will be in battle though.

The description says Scorbunny is always running about and bursting with energy.

Grookey

Meet Grookey, the Chimp Pokémon! 🍃 This mischievous Pokémon is full of boundless curiosity. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/e7TZ2F3sgv — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

Grookey will be the Chimp Pokemon and will be your choice if you’re looking for the grass-type.

The description states this Pokemon is mischievous and full of boundless curiosity.

Sobble

Last but not least: Sobble, the Water Lizard Pokémon! 💧 Sobble is a bit timid, shooting out attacks as it hides itself in the water. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/YB05ti83tL — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

Sobble is the Water Lizard Pokemon and will be your choice if choosing the water-type is something you want to do.

This Pokemon’s description says it is a bit timid as it shoots out attacks while hiding itself in the water.