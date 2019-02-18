All Primers and Detonators in Anthem

EA and Bioware’s new IP, Anthem, looks like it has a pretty simple combat scheme on the surface which involves just shooting enemies.

As you play longer though you’ll find out that it goes a little bit deeper than that. Anthem features a combo system that will allow you to work together with your team, or even by yourself, and lets you dish out some serious damage.

When you get a few hours into Anthem you are forced to perform combos to progress in the game, essentially making you learn how to perform a combo.

We covered how to actually perform a combo but we figured it might be a little beneficial for players to actually know what the primers and detonators are in Anthem.

In the image above you can see the Venom Spitter, which is a primer as evidenced by the circle with a dot in it next to its name.

Detonators are marked with a 4-sided star next to their name. Each Javelin has its own sets of primers and detonators and we have a handy list for you.

Thanks to Reddit user FireDragon04, we have a list of all primers and detonators currently found in Anthem.

This list will probably grow larger as more content is released but right now it’s a good glimpse at everything available.

All you’ll have to do is mix a combination of a primer and detonator together and you have yourself a potent combo.

This chart is based off the VIP demo so it’s possible some names may have changed but you get the picture.

What has your favorite combo been in Anthem so far? Let us know by dropping a comment.

Anthem releases officially on February 22 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

