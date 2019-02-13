Report: Apex Legends Leak Suggests Twitch Prime Pack Coming Soon

Fresh off its first tournament on Twitch, Apex Legends doesn’t appear to be done yet with its Twitch partnership if this leak is anything to go by.

A leak has suggested a Twitch Prime pack will be available for the game in the future which rewards players with a Pathfinder skin and five Apex Packs.

“Thanks playing our game! Because you are a Twitch Prime member, you get a new Pathfinder Skin and 5 Apex Packs. Good luck out there on the field,” reads the leak.

LEAK: Twitch Prime members will soon receive a new Pathfinder skin and 5 Apex Packs! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/KE6v9NJ2Gq — ApexUpdate – News & Leaks (@ApexUpdate) February 12, 2019

This is a leak so it is already meant to be taken with a grain of salt but it’s worth pointing out the poor grammar.

Since Apex Legends is so new, it’s hard to find out who is credible in the leaking community so far so don’t take this as a fact just yet.

Twitch Prime packs have been available for many games by offering exclusive gear, such as the packs that were offered for Fortnite.

The Fortnite Twitch Prime packs helped Ninja cross the 200,000 subscriber threshold, which showed just how many people had Twitch Prime out there.

If you are a Twitch Prime member you can claim a bunch of free loot right now. You have to click the crown at the top of your page titled Prime Loot.

This will show you everything that is currently available and all you have to do is link your Twitch to your game accounts and you’ll be good to go.

If this does end up being a real thing then you’ll be finding the pack in this area. We’ll be sure to let you know when the Apex Legends Twitch Prime pack does become, if ever, available.

Apex Legends is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

