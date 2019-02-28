Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter ViDoc Shows Off Tons of New Content

A new ViDoc for Destiny 2’s Season of the Drifter has officially released. Originally teased during the Scourge of the Past raid along stream, players finally got a look at what is coming next week. The ViDoc showed off a ton of new Gambit-focused content, along with new Pinnacle Weapons and exotics.

You can check out the full Season of the Drifter ViDoc below:

Gambit Prime is the newest mode that revolves around a single Gambit match. It’s considered the most competitive mode currently in Destiny 2 and will test all of your skills. In this variation, players can actually steal enemy motes from their bank and the bosses will have more mechanics around them.

Additionally, new armor is getting introduced that will fit with four corresponding roles. These will have different colors to signify what player is best at what, along with what sounds like special Gambit perks. Here are the four armor roles you can obtain for Gambit:

Reaper – Focuses on killing

Collector – Focuses on collecting Motes

Sentry – Revolves around killing and sending Taken

Invader – Invading enemy arenas

In addition to the new armor pieces and weapons, Gambit will be obtaining two new maps – one of which is available right away. Once players finish their first Gambit Prime match they will be given access to a new PvE experience called the Reckoning. It’s described as “high octane” and will sport different difficulty tiers. As players complete Reckoning they will earn new Gambit focused armor.

The story this time around will focus on the Drifter and his relationship with The Nine. This mysterious faction has always hidden in the shadows and it’s great that we will finally get to learn more about them. However, this season is clearly focused on Gambit and less a story-driven campaign. We also know that Thorn quest will be released the second week into the season and that there will be new Pinnacle weapons to chase.

If you want to partake in the Season of the Drifter you’ll need to purchase the Annual Pass. Priced at $34.99, this pass will give players access to the Season of the Forge, Season of the Drifter, and an unannounced season currently titled Penumbra. There is no other way to access this content, so if you want to partake in Season of the Drifter make sure to pick up the Annual Pass.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Drifter launches on March 5 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

