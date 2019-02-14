How to Get Titanium Rods in Far Cry New Dawn

There are a lot of crafting materials in Far Cry New Dawn, but one of the rarest is Titanium Rods. Used to craft extremely powerful weapons, these will be critical to your success since most tier 3 and above weapons need titanium rods. However, obtaining them isn’t as easy as the gears or screws just lying around the map. You’ll need to do a bit of hunting and exploring outside of Montana.

The easiest and best way to get Titanium Rods is by completing the Expeditions that are offered at Prosperity. Finishing these missions can net you hundreds of rods, especially if you replay those levels on a higher difficulty. Most of these Expeditions are quite easy, especially if you take a stealthy approach and sneak your way towards the package.

You can also obtain Titanium Rods during certain missions such as the one given by Grace that has you making the buzzsaw weapon. Prepper Stashes are another decent source of rods, but the amount given varies from stash to stash. These are mini puzzles that players typically have to solve and are marked on your map by blue diamonds. You’ll need to have the Dexterity perk for this, otherwise, you cannot unlock the safes they’re in.

Finally, there’s a chance that you will be awarded these rods for looting highway semi trucks that are driving around the wasteland. These are not guaranteed rewards, so don’t bother grinding them if you are specifically looking for Titanium Rods. Instead, focus on just completing Expeditions since these are undoubtedly the best source in Far Cry New Dawn.

